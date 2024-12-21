NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to move no-confidence motion against Canadian PM Trudeau's government

CHANDIGARH: The troubles for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seem far from over. Following the recent resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh has announced his intention to present a formal motion of no-confidence against the Liberal government. This motion will be tabled after the House of Commons returns from its winter break on January 27.
Adding to Trudeau’s woes, Indian-origin Liberal Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister, stating that the majority of the Liberal caucus no longer supports his leadership and urging him to step aside. These developments could potentially trigger an early election.
In his open letter, Jagmeet Singh announced this move at a time when Trudeau is already under immense pressure to step down. Federal elections are scheduled before 20 October next year, with opinion polls predicting a massive defeat for the ruling Liberals against the opposition Conservatives.
Jagmeet Singh shared the open letter on the social platform X, writing, “Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful. The NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them.”
The letter stated, “The Canadian dream is a good job that gets you a home and a fridge full of groceries, with enough left over to save for vacations—a country where health care is always there as soon as you need it. I believe every Canadian deserves that. The Trudeau Liberals said a lot of the right things. Then they let people down again and again. Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful, to focus on Canadians, not themselves.”
“The Liberals don’t deserve another chance. That’s why the NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them. No matter who is leading the Liberal Party, this government’s time is up. We will put forward a clear motion of no-confidence in the next sitting of the House of Commons. I called for Justin Trudeau to resign, and he should. He can’t fix health care. He can’t build homes you can afford. He can’t lower your bills. I have always fought for people. I fought like hell to get dental care, free birth control and diabetes medication. I didn’t give up when Justin Trudeau said no. And I won’t let Pierre Poilievre take it all away,” the letter added.
The resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland earlier this week has further intensified Trudeau’s political troubles. Freeland, who also served as Finance Minister and was one of Trudeau’s closest allies in the Cabinet, resigned unexpectedly, citing differences with the Prime Minister over the country’s direction. She announced her resignation just hours before she was due to present the fall economic update to Parliament.
If all opposition parties support the motion, Trudeau could be ousted after more than nine years in office, triggering an election.
Meanwhile, Indian-origin Liberal MP Chandra Arya also urged Trudeau to step aside. Posting his open letter on X, Arya wrote, “My letter sent today to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.”
Arya’s letter stated, “While I align as a fiscally centre-right Liberal and have often disagreed with your more left-leaning positions, I have consistently supported you since last summer, even when some of our colleagues called for your resignation. However, it became apparent today that you no longer hold the confidence of the House of Commons. I am now reasonably certain that a majority of the Liberal caucus no longer supports your leadership. Chrystia Freeland’s resignation marked a pivotal shift. While I was disappointed by the timing of her announcement, I must acknowledge her exceptional political acumen. Whether by design or circumstance, she has emerged as a credible and stable alternative to your leadership.”
The letter further added, “With all opposition parties united to vote on a motion of no-confidence, I believe it is time for you to step aside and lead the Liberal caucus immediately.”