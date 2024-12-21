Seven Indians injured in German Christmas market attack

NEW DELHI: Seven Indians have been injured in the deadly car-ramming attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg and the Indian embassy in Berlin is providing them all possible assistance, official sources said on Saturday night.

A 50-year-old man drove his car into crowds at a Christmas market on Friday evening in Saxony-Anhalt state's Magdeburg, leaving at least five people, including a nine-year-old, dead and nearly 200 injured, according to German authorities.

Three out of seven injured Indians have been discharged from hospital, the sources cited above said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), condemning the "horrific and senseless" attack, said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with Indians injured.