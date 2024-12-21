'Torn from my side': Survivor recalls horror of German Christmas market attack

GERMANY: Shocked survivors recounted the moment a car attack on Friday turned a glittering Christmas market in eastern Germany into a scene of death and carnage.

Families were crowded at the market set up around a large Christmas tree in the centre of Magdeburg when a BMW barrelled towards them around 7 pm (1800 GMT).

"We didn't hear the car," a 32-year-old woman named Nadine told Bild daily, saying she had come from western Germany to visit the famed market in the old town square.

She said she was holding her 39-year-old boyfriend Marco in her arms when "he was torn from my side" by the SUV that careened through the crowd for 400 meters.

"It was terrible," she said.

The screams of the wounded echoed through the panicked crowd where the car had left a trail of bloodied casualties and debris.

Speaking later, as more than 100 emergency responders had arrived at the chaotic scene, Nadine said in despair that she didn't know what hospital her partner had been taken to.

"The uncertainty is unbearable," she said, as authorities reported at least two people had died, including a child, and more than 60 were injured.

Police said they had arrested a suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor.

No extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack, but supporters of the Islamic State group celebrated online with messages such as "Merry Christmas, unbeliever", reported the SITE Intelligence Group.

The local Volkstimme newspaper said reports from the scene indicated the attacker "drove in a zig-zag motion across the market -- clearly in an attempt to hit as many people as possible".