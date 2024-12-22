As flooding becomes a yearly disaster in South Sudan, thousands survive on the edge of a canal

SOUTH SUDAN: Long-horned cattle wade through flooded lands and climb a slope along a canal that has become a refuge for displaced families in South Sudan. Smoke from burning dung rises near homes of mud and grass where thousands of people now live after floods swept away their village.

"Too much suffering," said Bichiok Hoth Chuiny, a woman in her 70s. She supported herself with a stick as she walked in the newly established community of Pajiek in Jonglei state north of the capital, Juba.

For the first time in decades, the flooding had forced her to flee. Her efforts to protect her home by building dykes failed. Her former village of Gorwai is now a swamp.

"I had to be dragged in a canoe up to here," Chuiny said. An AP journalist was the first to visit the community.

Such flooding is becoming a yearly disaster in South Sudan, which the World Bank has described as "the world's most vulnerable country to climate change and also the one most lacking in coping capacity."

More than 379,000 people have been displaced by flooding this year, according to the U.N. humanitarian agency.

Seasonal flooding has long been part of the lifestyle of pastoral communities around the Sudd, the largest wetlands in Africa, in the Nile River floodplain. But since the 1960s the swamp has kept growing, submerging villages, ruining farmland and killing livestock.

"The Dinka, Nuer and Murle communities of Jonglei are losing the ability to keep cattle and do farming in that region the way they used to," said Daniel Akech Thiong, a senior analyst with the International Crisis Group.