Seven dead in small plane crash in western Mexico

MEXICO: At least seven people died when a light aircraft crashed Sunday in a heavily forested area of Jalisco in western Mexico, local authorities reported.

The aircraft, a Cessna 207, was flying from La Parota in the neighboring state of Michoacan.

Jalisco Civil Protection said via its social media that the crash site was in an area that was difficult to access.

Initial authorities on the scene "reported a preliminary count of seven people dead," who haven't been identified yet, according to the agency.

"A fire was extinguished and risk mitigation was carried out to prevent possible additional damage," it added.

Authorities said they were awaiting the arrival of forensic investigators to remove the bodies and rule out the presence of additional victims.