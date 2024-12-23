Who is Sriram Krishnan, Trump's pick for Senior AI Policy Advisor

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and author Sriram Krishnan as Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence. A prominent figure in the tech and startup ecosystem, particularly in Silicon Valley, Krishnan is recognized for his expertise in venture capital, product management, and technology innovation.

Born and raised in Chennai, India, Krishnan has held several high-profile roles at major tech companies in the United States and is also an influential figure in the startup world.

In an official statement on Monday, Trump announced, "Sriram Krishnan will serve as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy." A subsequent post on X, where Trump shared details of various appointments, mentioned that Krishnan will collaborate closely with David Sacks and focus on maintaining America's leadership in AI policy across the government, including working with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Krishnan began his career at Microsoft as a founding member of the Windows Azure team. He has since held senior roles at leading tech companies, including Twitter, where he contributed to product management, helping shape the platform's growth and user experience.

As a venture capitalist, Krishnan has been a general partner at several firms, investing in a variety of successful startups, particularly in fintech, SaaS, and consumer technology. He is also the co-host of The Good Time Show, a popular podcast where he engages in insightful conversations with influential figures from the tech world, discussing topics related to technology, startups, and venture capital.

Throughout his career, Krishnan has focused on product development and scaling technology solutions, often partnering with high-growth companies to create innovative products. An active voice on social media, particularly on Twitter, he shares his thoughts on startups, venture capital, and technology trends. With his extensive experience, Krishnan has established himself as a thought leader in product development and venture funding.

Krishnan, a graduate of SRM Valliammai Engineering College in Kattankulathur, Kanchipuram district, Tamil Nadu, contributed to the development of Windows Azure, specializing in APIs and services. He is also the author of Programming Windows Azure for O'Reilly.

In 2013, Krishnan joined Facebook, where he played a crucial role in scaling the company’s mobile app download ads business. He later worked at Snap before joining Twitter (now X), where he collaborated with Elon Musk on restructuring the platform. In 2021, Krishnan became a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), and in 2023, he led the firm’s first international office in London.