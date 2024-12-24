Security deployed as wartime Bethlehem readies for another sombre Christmas

Palestinian security forces deployed around the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank holy city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, as the faithful prepared for another solemn Christmas overshadowed by the war in Gaza.

An unusual calm enveloped Manger Square, the heart of the Palestinian city dominated by the revered church that marks the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born.

The white-walled compound and its surrounding plaza were empty, save for a few vendors selling coffee and corn and a significant contingent of journalists, an AFP reporter saw.

Missing for a second consecutive year were the decorations, bustling tourists and crowds of pilgrims that were staples of Christmases past, reflecting the sombre mood as the war between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip drags on.

The fighting in Gaza -- which is separated from the occupied West Bank by a swath of Israeli territory -- erupted after Hamas's deadly attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Traditionally, a grand Christmas tree would light up Manger Square, but local authorities opted against elaborate celebrations for a second year.

"This year we limited our joy," Bethlehem mayor Anton Salman told AFP.

"We want to focus on the Palestinian reality and show the world that Palestine is still suffering from the Israeli occupation, still suffering from the injustice."

Prayers, including the church's famed midnight mass, will still be held in the presence of the Catholic Church's Latin Patriarch, but the festivities will be of a more strictly religious nature than the festive celebrations the city once held.

Despite the gloomy mood, some Christians in the Holy Land -- who number about 185,000 in Israel and 47,000 in the Palestinian territories -- are finding refuge in prayer.

"Christmas is a feast of faith... We're going to pray and ask God to end our suffering," Salman said.

- No tourists, no business -

Vendors in front of the local municipality building, the Bethlehem Peace Center, waited for customers in vain behind pots full of steaming coffee.

Mohammad Awad, 57, has been selling coffee for more than 25 years at the foot of the Mosque of Omar, whose elegant minaret stands directly opposite the Church of the Nativity.