Canada to scrap extra points for job offers under Express Entry from spring 2025

CHANDIGARH: Indian students seeking better career opportunities may face new challenges as the Canadian government has announced changes to its Express Entry system. From spring next year, candidates applying for permanent residency (PR) through this route will no longer benefit from additional points for having a job offer.

The decision is expected to impact Indian applicants the most, as they form the largest national cohort within this stream.

Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said the move aims to prevent and reduce fraud in the immigration process.

“We are taking important steps to reduce fraud while continuing to attract the skilled talent our economy needs. Immigration has always been a cornerstone of Canada’s success, and we remain committed to welcoming the best and brightest to Canada so that everyone has access to the quality jobs, homes and supports they need to thrive,” he said.

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued a statement confirming that the changes will take effect in spring 2025.

“This temporary measure will reduce fraud by removing the incentive to illegally buy or sell labour market impact assessments to improve a candidate’s chances of being selected to come to Canada as a permanent resident. This change will come into effect in spring 2025,” it stated.

The IRCC clarified that the changes will impact candidates pursuing permanent residency through the Express Entry system, including those currently working in Canada temporarily.