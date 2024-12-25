Canada to scrap extra points for job offers under Express Entry from spring 2025

CHANDIGARH: Indian students seeking better career opportunities may face new challenges as the Canadian government has announced changes to its Express Entry system. From spring next year, candidates applying for permanent residency (PR) through this route will no longer benefit from additional points for having a job offer.
The decision is expected to impact Indian applicants the most, as they form the largest national cohort within this stream.
Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, said the move aims to prevent and reduce fraud in the immigration process.
“We are taking important steps to reduce fraud while continuing to attract the skilled talent our economy needs. Immigration has always been a cornerstone of Canada’s success, and we remain committed to welcoming the best and brightest to Canada so that everyone has access to the quality jobs, homes and supports they need to thrive,” he said.
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued a statement confirming that the changes will take effect in spring 2025.
“This temporary measure will reduce fraud by removing the incentive to illegally buy or sell labour market impact assessments to improve a candidate’s chances of being selected to come to Canada as a permanent resident. This change will come into effect in spring 2025,” it stated.
The IRCC clarified that the changes will impact candidates pursuing permanent residency through the Express Entry system, including those currently working in Canada temporarily.
However, candidates who have already been invited to apply or who have an application in progress will not be affected. Once the change is implemented, it will apply to all candidates with job offers in the pool, as well as new candidates entering the pool.
According to IRCC data, of the 85,760 candidates under this system last year, 40,775 were from India. This year, between January and October, 31,165 out of a total of 67,520 applicants were Indian.
The job offers made under this scheme fall under the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) framework. Employers must procure this document before hiring foreign workers. LMIA fraud has been a pressing issue in Canada in recent months, prompting the government to curb immigration abuses and clean up the system.
“Immigration is essential to our country’s economic success and growth. As we continue to welcome newcomers to support key sectors, the Express Entry system ensures that Canada has the skilled workers it needs to grow our economy. These changes support a responsive, well-managed and fair immigration system,” the statement added.
Express Entry is Canada’s flagship application management system for individuals seeking permanent residency through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class, and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.
In June 2022, the Government of Canada amended the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to allow the selection of immigrants based on key attributes, such as specific work experience or knowledge of French, to support economic priorities.