Pakistan air strikes kill 46 in Afghanistan, claims Taliban spokesman

KABUL: A series of Pakistani airstrikes on the Barmal district of Paktika province in Afghanistan has resulted in the death of 46 people, including women and children, the Taliban government spokesman on Wednesday

The airstrike targeted seven villages, including Laman, where five members of a family were killed, as reported by Khaama Press. Local sources claim that Pakistani jets were responsible for the bombings. Reports indicate that the Murg Bazaar village in Barmal was destroyed, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

"Last night (Tuesday), Pakistan bombarded four points in the Barmal district of Paktika province. The total number of dead is 46, most of whom were children and women," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The airstrikes have caused severe civilian casualties and widespread destruction, further escalating tensions in the region. As recovery efforts continue, further investigation is required to confirm details and clarify responsibility for the attacks, Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban's Ministry of Defence has vowed to retaliate following the airstrike on Barmal, Paktika. The Ministry stated that defending their land and sovereignty is their legitimate right, and condemned the attack, claiming that "Waziristani refugees" were among those targeted.