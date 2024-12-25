Sunita Williams' Christmas video sparks conspiracy theories over how astronauts had festive decorations in space

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), celebrated Christmas in space by wearing Santa hats, sparking a flurry of conspiracy theories on social media. In the video shared by NASA, Williams is seen wearing a red t-shirt, while three of her fellow astronauts sport the festive hats.

Social media users quickly came up with theories, questioning whether the astronauts had known they would have a prolonged stay at the ISS.

One user asked if the astronauts had brought Christmas decorations into space months ago. Another wondered how they knew to pack Christmas decorations when their mission was originally only supposed to last eight days.

A third user questioned who delivered the Christmas hats and decorations, asking if they had planned ahead despite the limited space available in the capsule.