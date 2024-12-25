Sunita Williams' Christmas video sparks conspiracy theories over how astronauts had festive decorations in space

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), celebrated Christmas in space by wearing Santa hats, sparking a flurry of conspiracy theories on social media. In the video shared by NASA, Williams is seen wearing a red t-shirt, while three of her fellow astronauts sport the festive hats.
Social media users quickly came up with theories, questioning whether the astronauts had known they would have a prolonged stay at the ISS.
One user asked if the astronauts had brought Christmas decorations into space months ago. Another wondered how they knew to pack Christmas decorations when their mission was originally only supposed to last eight days.
A third user questioned who delivered the Christmas hats and decorations, asking if they had planned ahead despite the limited space available in the capsule.
Williams and her fellow astronaut have been aboard the ISS since June. What was initially planned as an eight-day mission stretched into several months due to a malfunction with the Starliner spacecraft. While they were expected to return home in February, that timeline has now been pushed back to March.
However, NASA has dismissed the conspiracy theories surrounding the astronauts’ Christmas celebration.
In a statement to the New York Post, the US space agency explained that the Santa hats, Christmas tree, and other decorations were part of a three-ton delivery sent to the ISS via SpaceX in November. The shipment included not only festive items such as ham, turkey, potatoes, vegetables, pies, and cookies but also mission-specific and scientific supplies.
NASA clarified that the ISS is restocked multiple times each year with essential supplies.
NASA also shared a video where Williams and her colleagues sent Christmas greetings from space.
"Welcome to the International Space Station as we get ready for the Christmas holidays," Williams said in the video. "It’s a great time up here, we get to spend it with all of our 'family' on the International Space Station. There are seven of us up here, so we’re looking forward to enjoying each other’s company."
Williams further expressed her love for the holiday, saying, "One of the best things I like about Christmas is the preparation and the anticipation—everybody coming together, getting things ready, and just preparing for the holiday."