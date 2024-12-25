Trump vows to pursue executions after Biden commutes most of federal death row

Is it a plan in motion or more rhetoric?

On the campaign trail, Trump often called for expanding the federal death penalty — including for those who kill police officers, those convicted of drug and human trafficking, and migrants who kill U.S. citizens.

"Trump has been fairly consistent in wanting to sort of say that he thinks the death penalty is an important tool and he wants to use it," said Douglas Berman, an expert on sentencing at Ohio State University's law school. "But whether practically any of that can happen, either under existing law or other laws, is a heavy lift."

Berman said Trump's statement at this point seems to be just a response to Biden's commutation.

"I'm inclined to think it's still in sort of more the rhetoric phase. Just, 'don't worry. The new sheriff is coming. I like the death penalty,'" he said.

Most Americans have historically supported the death penalty for people convicted of murder, according to decades of annual polling by Gallup, but support has declined over the past few decades. About half of Americans were in favor in an October poll, while roughly 7 in 10 Americans backed capital punishment for murderers in 2007.

Death row inmates are mostly sentenced by states

Before Biden's commutation, there were 40 federal death row inmates compared with more than 2,000 who have been sentenced to death by states.

"The reality is all of these crimes are typically handled by the states," Berman said.

A question is whether the Trump administration would try to take over some state murder cases, such as those related to drug trafficking or smuggling. He could also attempt to take cases from states that have abolished the death penalty.

Could rape now be punishable by death?

Berman said Trump's statement, along with some recent actions by states, may present an effort to get the Supreme Court to reconsider a precedent that considers the death penalty disproportionate punishment for rape.

"That would literally take decades to unfold. It's not something that is going to happen overnight," Berman said.

Before one of Trump's rallies on Aug. 20, his prepared remarks released to the media said he would announce he would ask for the death penalty for child rapists and child traffickers. But Trump never delivered the line.