Azerbaijan mourns 38 killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan held a national day of mourning Thursday after a passenger jet from the flag carrier crashed in western Kazakhstan on Christmas Day, killing 38 of the 67 people onboard.

The Embraer 190 aircraft was supposed to fly northwest from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to the city of Grozny in Chechnya in southern Russia, but instead diverted far off course across the Caspian Sea. It crashed Wednesday near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

An investigation into the causes of the crash is underway, but some aviation and military experts said the plane may have been accidentally shot by Russian air defence systems as it was flying in an area where Ukrainian drone activity had been reported.

Officials condemned "speculation" about what happened.

"We need to await the end of the investigation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kazakh Senate speaker Maulen Ashimbayev was quoted by Russia's TASS news agency as saying it was "not possible" to say what may have damaged the plane.

"Real experts are looking at all this and they will make their conclusions. Neither Kazakhstan, nor Russia, nor Azerbaijan, of course, are interested in hiding information, it will be brought to the public," he said.

But Russian military expert Yury Podolyaka said holes seen in the wreckage of the plane were similar to the damage caused by "anti-aircraft missile system".

"Everything points to that," he wrote.

Azerbaijan Airlines initially said the plane flew through a flock of birds before withdrawing the statement.

The airline reported that 67 people were on board the jet -- 62 passengers and five crew members.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said that 38 people had been killed, while the Kazakh emergency situations ministry reported "29 survivors, including three children, have been hospitalised".

Eleven of the injured are in intensive care, the Kazakh health ministry said.

Azerbaijan state news agency Azertac reported that 12 of the survivors were being flown to Azerbaijan.