Iraq says govt officials meet new Syria authorities in Damascus

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi delegation met with Syria's new rulers in Damascus on Thursday, an Iraqi government spokesman said, the latest diplomatic outreach more than two weeks after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's rule.

The delegation, led by Iraqi intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri, "met with the new Syrian administration", government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi told state media, adding that the parties discussed "the developments in the Syrian arena, and security and stability needs on the two countries' shared border."