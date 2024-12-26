World

Iraq says govt officials meet new Syria authorities in Damascus

Shoes hanging in front of portraits of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus, Syria, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024.
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi delegation met with Syria's new rulers in Damascus on Thursday, an Iraqi government spokesman said, the latest diplomatic outreach more than two weeks after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's rule.

The delegation, led by Iraqi intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri, "met with the new Syrian administration", government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi told state media, adding that the parties discussed "the developments in the Syrian arena, and security and stability needs on the two countries' shared border."

