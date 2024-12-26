Israeli minister Ben Gvir defies govt ban, visits Al-Aqsa mosque; Palestinian Authority calls it 'provocation'

JERUSALEM: Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Thursday, triggering angry reactions from the Palestinian Authority and Jordan accusing the far-right politician of a deliberate provocation.
Ben Gvir has repeatedly defied the Israeli government's longstanding ban on Jewish prayer at the site in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, which is revered by both Muslims and Jews and has been a focal point of tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"I went up to the site of our temple this morning to pray for the peace of our soldiers, the swift return of all hostages and a total victory, God willing," Ben Gvir said in a message on social media platform X, referring to the Gaza war and the dozens of Israeli captives held in the Palestinian territory.
He also posted a photo of himself on the holy site, with members of the Israeli security forces and the famed golden Dome of the Rock in the background.
The Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's Old City is Islam's third-holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity.
Known to Jews as the Temple Mount, it is also Judaism's holiest place, revered as the site of the second temple destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.
Under the status quo maintained by Israel, which has occupied east Jerusalem and its Old City since 1967, Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the compound during specified hours, but they are not permitted to pray there or display religious symbols.
Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as their future capital, while Israeli leaders have insisted that the entire city is their "undivided" capital.
The Palestinian Authority's foreign ministry said in a statement that it "condemns" Ben Gvir's latest visit, calling his prayer at the site a "provocation to millions of Palestinians and Muslims".
Jordan, which administers the mosque compound, similarly condemned what its foreign ministry called Ben Gvir's "provocative and unacceptable" actions.
The ministry's statement decried a "violation of the historical and legal status quo".
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a brief statement that "the status quo on the Temple Mount has not changed".