Lebanon says expects 'best neighbourly relations' with Syria

Former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad's ties with Beirut had long been shaky, including over his government's alliance with the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
Syrians celebrate the fall of Bashar Assad's government in the town of Bar Elias, Lebanon, near the border with Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Syrians celebrate the fall of Bashar Assad's government in the town of Bar Elias, Lebanon, near the border with Syria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.Photo | AP
BEIRUT: Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed his hope Thursday for close ties with Syria's new rulers after a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Beirut said.

"Lebanon hopes for the best neighbourly relations with the new government in Syria," Bou Habib told Damascus's top diplomat Assaad Hassan al-Shibani, according to a statement from the Lebanese foreign ministry, more than two weeks after the fall of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad. Assad's ties with Beirut had long been shaky, including over his government's alliance with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

