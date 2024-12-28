Israel army says ends raid against 'Hamas centre' in north Gaza hospital

JERUSALEM: Israel's military said on Saturday it had ended its raid on "a Hamas command centre" in a north Gaza hospital and detained its director as a suspected Hamas operative.

Since October 6, Israeli operations in the Palestinian territory have concentrated on the north, where they are carrying out a land and air offensive they say aims to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping.

As part of its offensive, the military launched a raid early Friday on northern Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, which had been one of the area's two remaining functional medical facilities.

"The IDF (military) and ISA (security agency) completed a targeted operation against a Hamas command centre in the Kamal Adwan Hospital... the forces apprehended over 240 terrorists in the area," the military said in a statement.

It added that the hospital's director, Hossam Abu Safiyeh, suspected of "being a Hamas terrorist operative", had been detained for questioning.

The military said the hospital was being used by "terrorists... for military operations in Jabalia".

Hamas dismissed as "lies" Israeli allegations that its operatives were at the hospital.

"At the beginning of the targeted operation, the 401st Brigade encircled the Kamal Adwan Hospital and apprehended terrorists who were hiding in the area and eliminated additional terrorists," the military said.

Israeli special forces then conducted "precise activities" inside the hospital and located and confiscated weapons including grenades, guns, munitions and military equipment, it said.

During the raid, next to the hospital, "terrorists fired anti-tank missiles and RPGs (rocket-propelled-grenades) at the troops and attempted to carry out additional attacks against the troops", it said, adding that troops "eliminated" the assailants.