Ukrainian troops struggle to hold kursk as russian counteroffensive intensifies

The Border Raid that Became an Occupation

Army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has said that Ukraine launched the operation because officials believed Russia was about to launch a new attack on northeast Ukraine.

The operation began on August 5 with an order to leave Ukraine’s Sumy region for what they thought would be a nine-day raid to stun the enemy. It turned into an occupation that Ukrainians welcomed as their smaller country gained leverage and embarrassed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gathering his men, one company commander told them: “We’re making history; the whole world will know about us because this hasn’t been done since World War II.”

Privately, he was less certain.

“It seemed crazy,” he said. “I didn’t understand why.”

Shocked by the success, largely because the Russians were caught by surprise, the Ukrainians were ordered to advance beyond the original mission to the town of Korenevo, 25 kilometers (16 miles) into Russia. That was one of the first places where Russian troops counterattacked.

By early November, the Russians began regaining territory rapidly. Once in awe of what they had accomplished, the troops’ opinions are shifting as they come to terms with losses. The company commander said half of his troops are dead or wounded.

Some front-line commanders said conditions are tough, morale is low, and troops are questioning command decisions even the very purpose of occupying Kursk.

Another commander said that some orders his men have received don’t reflect reality due to communication delays. Delays occur especially when territory is lost to Russian troops, he said.

“They don’t understand where our side is, where the enemy is, what’s under our control, and what isn’t,” he said. “They don’t understand the operational situation, so we act at our own discretion.”

One platoon commander said higher-ups have repeatedly turned down his requests to change his unit’s defensive position because he knows his men can't hold the line.

“Those who stand until the end are ending up MIA,” he said. He also knows of at least 20 Ukrainian soldiers whose bodies have been abandoned over the last four months because the battles were too intense to evacuate them without more casualties.