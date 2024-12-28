US says Russia may be responsible for Azerbaijani plane crash

The US has said that Russia may have been responsible for the downing of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

The plane crashed in Kazakhstan on Christmas day killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

The flight was bound for Grozny, the capital of the Russian region of Chechnya from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

On Saturday, the BBC quoted White House spokesman John Kirby as saying that the US has seen "early indications" that Russia may have been responsible for the downing of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed on December 25.

Kirby did not elaborate further, but told reporters the US had offered assistance to the investigation into the crash.

The plane is thought to have come under fire from Russian air defence systems as it tried to land in Chechnya before being diverted across the Caspian Sea to Kazakhstan, where it crashed, the BBC report added.

The Kremlin has refused to comment, but the head of Russia's civil aviation agency said the situation in Chechnya was "very complicated" due to Ukrainian drone strikes on the region.

Russian air defenses potentially misidentified the Azerbaijan Airlines jet as a long-range Ukrainian attack drone, a US official told CNN Friday, adding that the holes on the side of the aircraft are also consistent with shrapnel damage from an explosion.

Meanwhile, as investigations continue, Azerbaijan Airlines has suspended flights from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to seven cities in Russia for safety reasons.

Russia had earlier put the blame on Ukraine for the crash claiming that Ukrainian drones were attacking the city of Groznyas the flight attempted to land, before its subsequent crash in Kazakhstan, TOI reported.

Azerbaijan Airlines on Friday revealed that initial investigation into the crash was likely due to "external interference of a physical and technical nature," TOI added.