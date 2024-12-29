All but two feared dead as plane carrying 181 bursts into flames at South Korea's Muan airport

SEOUL: A Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea crashed on arrival Sunday, smashing into a barrier and bursting into flames, leaving all but two feared dead.
A bird strike and adverse weather conditions were cited by authorities as likely causes of the crash that flung passengers out of the plane and left it "almost completely destroyed", according to fire officials.
Video showed the Jeju Air plane from Bangkok landing on its belly at Muan International Airport, skidding off the runway as smoke streamed out from the engines, before crashing into a wall and exploding in flames.
Video shared by the local MBC broadcaster showed the Jeju Air plane -- a Boeing 737-8AS according to Flight Radar -- landing at the Muan airport runway, with smoke streaming out from the engines before the entire aircraft is quickly engulfed in flames.
So far 151 people — 71 women, 71 men and nine others whose genders weren’t immediately identifiable — died in the fire, the country's national fire agency said. Emergency workers pulled out two people, both crew members, to safety, and local health officials said they remain conscious.
The death toll is expected to rise further to 179 as the rest of the people aboard the plane remain missing about six hours after the incident.
The fire agency deployed 32 fire trucks and several helicopters to contain the fire. About 1,560 firefighters, police officers, soldiers and other officials were also sent to the site, it said.
Low-cost carrier Jeju Air apologised Sunday and vowed to do all it could to help after its plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival, killing scores.
"We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern," the airline said in a statement posted on its social media channels.
'Mayday! Mayday!'
The accident took place in a matter of minutes from 9:03 am (0003 GMT) on Sunday during the landing of Jeju Air Flight 2216, the Ministry of Land said, with 175 passengers, including two Thai nationals, and six crew onboard.
"It took approximately three minutes from the control tower's mention of a bird strike warning to the aircraft's attempt to land on the runway again," it said.
Two minutes before the crash, the pilot issued a Mayday call, it added.
"Currently two have been rescued, one passenger and one flight attendant," the national fire agency said in a statement, adding that 32 fire trucks and scores of firefighters had been deployed to the crash site at Muan airport.
There was little chance that remaining passengers on a crashed Jeju Air flight survived, a South Korean fire department official said.
"Passengers were ejected from the aircraft after it collided with the barrier, leaving little chance of survival," a local fire department said in a statement.
"The plane is almost completely destroyed, and identifying the deceased is proving difficult. The process is taking time as we locate and recover the remains," the fire department in Muan said in a statement.
"The cause of the accident is presumed to be a bird strike combined with adverse weather conditions. However, the exact cause will be announced following a joint investigation," Lee Jeong-hyun, chief of Muan fire station, said during a briefing.
When asked if the accident happened due to the runway being too short -- video shows the plane coming off the tarmac and hitting a wall -- the official said this was likely not a factor.
"The runway is 2,800 meters long, and similar-sized aircraft have been operating on it without issues," they said.
"It is unlikely that the accident was caused by the length of the runway."
Lee Jeong-hyun, chief of Muan fire station, said during a briefing that the cause was "presumed to be a bird strike combined with adverse weather conditions."
"However, the exact cause will be announced following a joint investigation," Lee said.
Authorities said families were waiting at the first floor of the Muan airport. Many were seen crying in despair as they heard the news.
South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok, who only took office Friday, convened an emergency meeting with cabinet members to discuss rescue operations and response before heading to Muan, his office said.
"I believe no words of consolation would suffice for the bereaved families who have suffered this tragedy," said Choi.
"The entire government is working closely together to manage the aftermath of the accident, dedicating all available resources, while making every effort to ensure thorough support for the bereaved families," he added.
Acting President Choi also designated Muan as a special disaster zone, which makes it eligible for significant state support.
It is the first fatal accident in the history of Jeju Air, one of South Korea's largest low-cost carriers, which was set up in 2005.
On August 12, 2007, a Bombardier Q400 operated by Jeju Air carrying 74 passengers came off the runway due to strong winds at the southern Busan-Gimhae airport, resulting in a dozen injuries.
South Korea's aviation industry has a solid track record for safety, experts say.
Last year, a passenger opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight as it was preparing to land, with the aircraft landing safely but several people hospitalised.
A number of fatal aviation accidents have occurred globally due to bird strikes, which can cause a loss of power if the animals are sucked into the air intakes.
In 2009, a US Airways Airbus A320 famously landed in New York's Hudson River after bird strikes on both of its engines, in an incident widely known as the "Miracle on the Hudson" because there was no loss of life.
(With inputs from AFP and AP)