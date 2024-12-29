All but two feared dead as plane carrying 181 bursts into flames at South Korea's Muan airport

"Passengers were ejected from the aircraft after it collided with the barrier, leaving little chance of survival," a local fire department said in a statement.

"The plane is almost completely destroyed, and identifying the deceased is proving difficult. The process is taking time as we locate and recover the remains," the fire department in Muan said in a statement.

"The cause of the accident is presumed to be a bird strike combined with adverse weather conditions. However, the exact cause will be announced following a joint investigation," Lee Jeong-hyun, chief of Muan fire station, said during a briefing.

When asked if the accident happened due to the runway being too short -- video shows the plane coming off the tarmac and hitting a wall -- the official said this was likely not a factor.

"The runway is 2,800 meters long, and similar-sized aircraft have been operating on it without issues," they said.

"It is unlikely that the accident was caused by the length of the runway."

Authorities said families were waiting at the first floor of the Muan airport. Many were seen crying in despair as they heard the news.