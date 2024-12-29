Fifth baby freeze to death in Gaza amid Israel's blockade

A 20-day-old infant froze to death in Gaza on Sunday amid Israel's continuous blockade of humanitarian aid including food, medicines and winter essentials. Jomaa al-Batran was the fifth infant to die of hypothermia in Gaza's tents where hundreds of Palestinians, displaced multiple times due to Israel's 15-month-long genocidal war have sought shelter amid rains and extreme cold.

According to his father Yehia, Jomaa al-Batranwas was found with his head as "cold as ice" when his parents woke up on Sunday. The baby's twin brother, Ali, was moved to the intensive care unit of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Their father said the twins were born one month premature and spent just a day in the nursery at the hospital, which like other health centers in Gaza has been overwhelmed and is only partially functioning.

He said medics told their mother to keep the newborns warm, but it was impossible because they live in a tent and temperatures regularly drop below 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) at night.

"We are eight people, and we only have four blankets," al-Batran said as he cradled his son's pale body. He described drops of dew seeping through the tent cover overnight. "Look at his color because (of) the cold. Do you see how frozen he is?"

Children, some of them barefoot, stood outdoors and watched him mourn. The shrouded infant was laid at the feet of an imam, barely larger than his shoes. After prayers, the imam took off his ankle-length coat and wrapped it around the father.

"Feel warm, my brother," he said.

At least four other babies have died from the cold in recent weeks, according to local health officials.

Three of the five Palestinian babies who froze to death in less than a week lived in the “humanitarian zone” in al-Mawasi.