Key moments in life of Jimmy Carter

WASHINGTON: Jimmy Carter's 1977-1981 presidency included successes like the Camp David peace accords, but also enough controversy for US voters to see him as weak -- and send him packing after only one term.

Carter's legacy however was largely built on his post-presidency, the longest in US history.

Here are a few key moments in the life of Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100.

Panama canal

During his first year in office, Carter went back on a campaign promise and decided to hand back management of the Panama Canal -- which had been in US military control since its construction at the start of the 20th century.

"Fairness, and not force, should lie at the heart of our dealings with the nations of the world," he said at the signing of the canal treaties with Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos on September 7, 1977.

Carter was ridiculed for the move, which gave Panama control over the canal linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans at the end of 1999.

History, however, has looked upon the deal as a deft bit of diplomacy.