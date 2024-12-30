'...We started seeing fire on left side of the plane': Air Canada flight experience landing gear issue

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada is investigating an incident involving Air Canada Express flight at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Nova Scotia on Saturday night.

The flight with 73 passengers aboard had to be evacuated on the runway upon landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Nova Scotia after experiencing a suspected problem with its landing gear, reports quoting officials for the airline said.

The Air Canada Express Flight AC2259 originated in St. John's Newfoundland and was scheduled to land at the Halifax airport, according to a statement from Air Canada.

ABC News quoting the airline said the flight crew "experienced a suspected landing gear issue after arrival at Stanfield International Airport."

"As a result, the aircraft was unable to reach the terminal and customers were offloaded using a bus."

“The plane shook quite a bit and we started seeing fire on the left side of the plane and smoke started coming in the windows,” a passenger Nikki Valentine told CNN.

"There were no injuries reported, however we appreciate this incident was unsettling for customers and we remain available to assist them," ABC News said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada, airport officials said.

"At this time, we are waiting for the TSB to release the aircraft so we can return to customers their belongings," according to the Air Canada statement.

"Out of respect for the investigative process we cannot speculate and have no additional information to provide at this time," the airline said.

The airport, according to ABC News, was briefly closed after the incident, according to the Halifax Stansfield Airport X account, but returned to operation by Sunday morning, though one runway remained closed.