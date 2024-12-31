Bangladesh's interim govt to announce 'proclamation of July uprising'

DHAKA: The interim government in Bangladesh has announced that it will prepare a "proclamation of July uprising", a day after it distanced itself from a proposed declaration with an identical title by the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement that led to the ouster of then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina four months ago.

"We hope within few days the proclamation will be prepared with the participation and consensus of all and presented before the nation," Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, said in a midnight press conference on Monday.

Addressing reporters in front of Yunus' official Jamuna residence, Alam said the declaration would be based on the views of all participating students, political parties, and stakeholders, including the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime on August 5.

Alam said the government took the initiative to prepare the proposed charter to "consolidate the people's unity, anti-fascist spirit and desire for state reform developed through the July uprising".

The Anti-Discrimination Students Movement along with the National Citizens Committee, another grouping led by the students, two days ago in a surprise development said it would announce the proclamation of the July uprising on Tuesday afternoon at Dhaka's Central Shaheed Minar.

However, the students' platform hurriedly called an emergency meeting around 1:30 am on Tuesday and told the media that instead of the proclamation they would rather stage a "march for unity" at the same venue and time.

"The Mujibist '72 constitution will be buried (in the proclamation) in the very place where the one-point declaration was made during the July uprising," the platform's convener Hasnat Abdullah told a press conference on December 29.