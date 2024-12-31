In Gaza's crowded tent camps, women wrestle with a life stripped of privacy

DEIR AL-BALAH: For Gaza's women, the hardships of life in the territory's sprawling tent camps are compounded by the daily humiliation of never having privacy.

Women struggle to dress modestly while crowded into tents with extended family members, including men, and with strangers only steps away in neighbouring tents. Access to menstrual products is limited, so they cut up sheets or old clothes to use as pads. Makeshift toilets usually consist of only a hole in the sand surrounded by sheets dangling from a line, and these must be shared with dozens of other people.

Alaa Hamami has dealt with the modesty issue by constantly wearing her prayer shawl, a black cloth that covers her head and upper body.

"Our whole lives have become prayer clothes, even to the market we wear it," said the young mother of three. "Dignity is gone."

Normally, she would wear the shawl only when performing her daily Muslim prayers. But with so many men around, she keeps it on all the time, even when sleeping — just in case an Israeli strike hits nearby in the night and she has to flee quickly, she said.

Israel's 14-month-old campaign in Gaza has driven more than 90% of its 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes. Hundreds of thousands of them are now living in squalid camps of tents packed close together over large areas.

Sewage runs into the streets, and food and water are hard to obtain. Winter is setting in. Families often wear the same clothes for weeks because they left clothing and many other belongings behind as they fled.

Everyone in the camps searches daily for food, clean water and firewood. Women feel constantly exposed.

Gaza has always been a conservative society. Most women wear the hijab, or head scarf, in the presence of men who are not immediate family. Matters of women's health — pregnancy, menstruation and contraception — tend not to be discussed publicly.

"Before we had a roof. Here it does not exist," said Hamami, whose prayer shawl is torn and smudged with ash from cooking fires. "Here our entire lives have become exposed to the public. There is no privacy for women."