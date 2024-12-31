Six people injured in New York City convenience store firing

NEW YORK: Six people were shot at a New York City convenience store Monday, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother, as one of the intended targets used the woman as a shield, police said.

The mother ended up shot in the stomach while the person who grabbed her went unscathed, police interim Chief of Department John Chell said.

There was no immediate information on the condition of those wounded in what Chell called “a brazen and heartless attack on innocent New Yorkers and cowardly intended victims.”