South Korean authorities begin releasing bodies of plane crash victims

South Korean authorities began releasing the bodies of plane crash victims to families on Tuesday, as investigators worked urgently to determine why the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crash-landed and burst into flames.

U.S. investigators, including experts from Boeing, have arrived at the crash site in southwestern Muan, officials said. Meanwhile, South Korean authorities are analyzing two black boxes recovered from the charred wreckage of the aircraft.

The plane was carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea when it issued a mayday call and belly-landed before crashing into a barrier and erupting in flames. Tragically, all aboard Jeju Air Flight 2216 were killed, except for two flight attendants who were rescued from the wreckage.

South Korea is observing a seven-day mourning period, with flags flying at half-mast.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who has been in office since Friday, described the disaster as a "turning point" for the country, calling for a comprehensive overhaul of air safety systems.

He urged officials to "thoroughly reexamine the overall aircraft operation system... and immediately address any necessary improvements."

"Today marks the final day of 2024," Choi said on Tuesday, encouraging citizens to "reflect on the past year and prepare for the new one."

"I am well aware that whenever challenges arose, both domestically and internationally, all citizens and public officials united with one heart and mind to overcome these crises," he added.