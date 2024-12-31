Venezuela's top court issues a $10 million fine for TikTok over allegedly deadly video challenges

CARACAS: Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Monday issued a $10 million fine against TikTok for “not implementing measures” to prevent viral video challenges that have allegedly led to the deaths of three Venezuelan children recently.

Judge Tania D’Amelio said TikTok had acted in a negligent manner and gave it eight days to pay the fine, while also ordering the video service company to open an office in Venezuela that would supervise content so that it complies with local laws.