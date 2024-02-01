Barcelona faces water restrictions as drought emergency declared

BARCELONA: Spain's second city Barcelona and much of the surrounding region of Catalonia entered a drought emergency on Thursday, clearing the way for tighter water restrictions following three years without significant rainfall.

Catalonia's regional government chief Pere Aragones declared fresh restrictions after water levels at reservoirs in the Mediterranean region fell below 16 percent of full capacity.

That is the benchmark set by the authorities for applying a new round of water-saving measures that will affect some six million people.

"Catalonia is suffering the worst drought in the last century," Aragones told journalists.

"We have never faced such a long and intense drought since rainfall records began."

Rainwater levels in some reservoirs in Catalonia are so low that old bridges and a church bell tower have resurfaced.

The emergency measures are designed to lower the daily amount of water that households and local councils are allowed to use: from 210 to 200 litres (55 to 52 gallons) per person.

If the drought worsens, the limit could be lowered to 180 litres, then 160 litres.

The water-use restrictions will apply to the regional capital Barcelona and 201 surrounding local councils from Friday, affecting some six million people.