Out of options, Rohingya are fleeing Myanmar and Bangladesh by boat despite soaring death toll

SYDNEY: Across a treacherous stretch of water, the Rohingya came by the thousands, then died by the hundreds. And though they know the dangers of fleeing by boat, many of these persecuted people say they will not stop because the world has left them with no other choice.

Last year, nearly 4,500 Rohingya — two-thirds of them women and children — fled their homeland of Myanmar and the refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh by boat, the United Nations' refugee agency reported. Of those, 569 died or went missing while crossing the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, the highest death toll since 2014.

The numbers mean one out of every eight Rohingya who attempted the crossing never made it, the UNHCR said last week.

Yet despite the risks, there are no signs the stream of Rohingya is ebbing. On Thursday, Indonesian officials said another boat carrying Rohingya refugees landed in the country's northern province of Aceh.

Fishermen provided food and water to 131 Rohingya, mostly women and children, who had been on board, said Marzuki, the leader of the local tribal fishing community, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Some passengers told officials they had been at sea since last month, and their boat's engine had broken down, leaving them adrift, said Lt. Col. Andi Susanto, commander of the navy base in Lhokseumawe.

"Southeast Asian waters are one of the deadliest stretches in the world and a graveyard for many Rohingya who have lost their lives," says Babar Baloch, UNHCR's spokesman for Asia and the Pacific. "The rate of Rohingya who are dying at sea without being rescued—that's really alarming and worrying."

Inside the squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh, where more than 750,000 ethnic Rohingya Muslims fled in 2017 following sweeping attacks by Myanmar's military, the situation has grown increasingly desperate. Not even the threat of death at sea is enough to stop many from trying to traverse the region's waters in a bid to reach Indonesia or Malaysia.

"We need to choose the risky journey by boat because the international community has failed their responsibility," says Mohammed Ayub, who is saving up money for a spot on one of the rickety wooden fishing boats traffickers use to ferry passengers 1,800 kilometres (1,100 miles) from Bangladesh to Indonesia.

Global indifference towards the Rohingya crisis has left those languishing in the overcrowded camps with few alternatives to fleeing. Because Bangladesh bans the Rohingya from working, their survival is dependent upon food rations, which were slashed last year due to a drop in global donations.