US approves selling USD 3.99 billion worth of MQ-9B drones to India

NEW DELHI: The US State Department has approved a sale of MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft (drone) and related equipment at a cost of USD 3.99 billion. The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Thursday.
“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” according to the US State Department.
Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to India.
The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation. India has demonstrated a commitment to modernizing its military and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.
“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” according to the US State Department.
The order of 561 pieces of these drones and equipment by the Indian government includes 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian aircraft, 161 Embedded Global Positioning & Inertial Navigation Systems, 35 L3 Rio Grande Communications Intelligence Sensor Suites, 170 AGM-114R Hellfire missiles, 16 M36E9 Hellfire Captive Air Training Missiles, 310 GBU-39B/B Laser Small Diameter Bombs (LSDB) and 8 GBU-39B/B LSDB Guided Test Vehicles (GTVs) with live fuzes.
“The principal contractor will be General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Poway, CA. The purchaser typically requests offsets. Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor,” according to the US State Department.
There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.
The description and dollar value are for the highest estimated quantity and dollar value based on initial requirements. Actual dollar value will be lower depending on final requirements, budget authority, and signed sales agreement(s), if and when concluded.