US approves selling USD 3.99 billion worth of MQ-9B drones to India

NEW DELHI: The US State Department has approved a sale of MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft (drone) and related equipment at a cost of USD 3.99 billion. The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Thursday.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the U.S.-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defense partner that continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” according to the US State Department.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to India.

The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation. India has demonstrated a commitment to modernizing its military and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.