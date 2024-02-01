Routinely consulting with US Congress members on drone sales to India: Biden administration

WASHINGTON: The US did not comment on a media report that it has put a hold on the proposed sale of 31 armed drones to India under a USD 3 billion deal but said it routinely consults with members of Congress to address any "questions" over the arms transfer process before a formal notification, which is still pending.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller also said the proposed mega drone deal announced during the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here last June offers significant potential to further advance bilateral strategic technology cooperation and military cooperation in the region.

Under the USD 3 billion deal, India will get 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, of which the Navy will get 15 SeaGuardian drones, while the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each of the land version – SkyGuardian.

Miller was responding to a question on an Indian media report that the Biden administration has put a hold on the sale of armed drones to India pending the investigation of the allegations of an Indian official involved in the alleged plot to kill a Khalistani separatist.

US federal prosecutors here, in an indictment unsealed in November last year, charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual US and Canadian citizenships, on American soil.

India has already constituted a high-level probe committee to investigate the allegations.

“Of course, Congress plays an important role in the US arms transfer process. We routinely consult with members of Congress on the foreign affairs committees before our formal notification so we can address questions that they might have, but I don't have any comment on when that formal notification might take place,” Miller said on Wednesday.

Miller said he has not seen reports appearing on this in the Indian press.

Generally, the US-India defence partnership has seen significant growth over the past decade, Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

"This is a proposed sale that was announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit last year. We believe it offers significant potential to further advance strategic technology cooperation with India and military cooperation in the region,” Miller said.