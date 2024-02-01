What is Iran’s ‘axis of resistance’ and why is it uniting in fury against the US and Israel?

Mariam Farida, Macquarie University

Days after a drone attack killed three US soldiers at a military outpost in Jordan—an attack blamed on a shadowy Iranian-linked militia group—it appears a wider regional conflict may have been averted. At least for now.

The US has indicated it will take a tiered response to the attack, though it hasn’t said how, and the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has said that Tehran is “not looking for war.”

But Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria have now launched more than 160 attacks against the US military since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and the start of the war in Gaza. And Houthi militants in Yemen, also supported by Iran, have threatened to continue their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

So, what is driving these groups in the so-called “axis of resistance” and how much control does Iran have over their actions?