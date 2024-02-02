Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's unapologetic 'dictator'

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR: El Salvador's gang-busting President Nayib Bukele has proudly embraced the monicker of "dictator" and breezily shrugs off criticism of human rights transgressions.

In five years in power, the 42-year-old millennial businessman and former mayor has become globally known, and domestically loved, for his no-holds-barred "war" on gangs.

But he has also had the military storm parliament, replaced judges he thought hostile, and overseen the jailing of innocent people, observers say, in his campaign to make the country safer.

Bukele has denounced rare protesters for "vandalism," and called independent media and critics liars and defenders of criminality.

Yet Bukele polls as the most popular president in Latin America, possibly the world.

"He fosters a cult of personality; there's devotion to him," analyst Michael Shifter of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington told AFP.

"His charisma and his communication skills are without peer in Latin America."

Bukele is a social media whiz with a sharp beard who spurns convention and often ditches ties and the presidential sash in favor of jeans and a baseball cap.

A photo with Lionel Messi, a selfie in the rostrum at the UN General Assembly: Bukele posts prodigiously on X, YouTube and Facebook, bypassing traditional platforms to communicate directly -- often in English -- with his millions of fans at home, and increasingly abroad.