Two UK teens to be sentenced for stabbing transgender girl 28 times

MANCHESTER: Two teenagers in Britain will be sentenced on Friday for murdering a 16-year-old transgender girl in a "frenzied and ferocious" knife attack.

The pair, who will be named publicly for the first time after the judge in the case agreed to lift an anonymity order, killed Brianna Ghey in Warrington, northwest England, in February last year.

Their victim was stabbed 28 times in the head, neck, back and chest. Her body was discovered by dog walkers in a park.

The case drew international attention and shock in Britain, in particular given the perpetrators were aged 15 at the time of the murder.

Under-18s on trial in the UK are typically granted anonymity, although the media can challenge that restriction in the event of a conviction in the most serious cases.

A jury of seven men and five women convicted the two, now aged 16, after nearly five hours of deliberations, following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Addressing the pair before they were returned to prison ahead of sentencing, judge Amanda Yip told them she had to impose life terms for their convictions.

"What I have to decide is the minimum amount of time that you will be required to serve before you might be considered for release," the judge said, adding she would consider reports on both before deciding.