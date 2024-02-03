Biden aims for South Carolina landslide to boost 2024 hopes

Voters in South Carolina looked set to deliver US President Joe Biden a big win Saturday, with the first official Democratic primary of 2024 seen as a key test of support among Black voters for his reelection battle with Donald Trump.

The southern US state launched Biden on the road to the White House in 2020, and he is seeking some of the same magic four years later to build on recent momentum for a likely rematch with the hard-right Republican former president.

The 81-year-old incumbent has only two long-shot challengers in the poll which runs from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm (1200 GMT to 0000 GMT): Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips, and best-selling self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Biden has made a string of campaign visits but is staying away on Saturday, the day after US retaliatory strikes hit Iran-linked targets in Syria and Iraq following the deaths of three US troops in Jordan.

Turnout will be closely watched: Black voters drove Biden's campaign-saving 2020 South Carolina victory and then propelled him to the Oval Office, so if they stay away this time then Democrats need to worry.

A number of recent polls have shown support for Biden slipping among Black voters, especially youth, amid frustration that he has not addressed their priorities despite them backing him four years ago.

"I think the stakes are higher than it's ever been, you know people have been talking about our democracy being under attack," Biden supporter Samuel Bias, 31, said after a rally by Vice President Kamala Harris on the eve of the primary.