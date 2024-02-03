E Jean Caroll's lawyer says Trump used coded C-word against her during deposition

E Roberta Kaplan, lead attorney representing E Jean Carroll, has told George Conway that former President Donald Trump used a coded expression for the word “cunt” in a deposition — but it flew over her head at the time, news website Mediaite reported.

On Friday’s edition of Conway’s Bulwark podcast, George Conway Explains It All, Kaplan, Conway, and other guests traded stories — many of them about Trump, the report said.

According to The Guardian, Kaplan told Conway that she initially didn’t understand the meaning of what Trump said because the opposing sides weren’t scheduled to meet that upcoming Tuesday. “I, thank God, had no idea what that meant, so I said to him, ‘What are you talking about? I’m coming back on Wednesday,’” Kaplan remarked. “Literally, it was an honest answer. I had no idea what he’s talking about.”

Colleagues of Kaplan informed her what Trump had meant by saying “see you next Tuesday” once they were all in their car driving away from Trump’s property, she said.

“That is a teenage boy-level joke,” the podcast co-host Sarah Longwell said.

Kaplan replied: “Had I known, I for sure would have gotten angry … I looked like I was being above it all, which I wasn’t. I just did not know.”

Donald Trump used the coded expression against the lawyer before she helped Jean Carroll win an $83.3m verdict in her defamation case against the former president.