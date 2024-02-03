Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to seven years each in un-Islamic marriage case

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan court on Saturday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to seven years imprisonment in the 'un-Islamic nikah' case, less than a week before the general elections.

This is 71-year-old Khan's fourth conviction since 2022, adding to the troubles of the beleaguered founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party ahead of the February 8 polls.

Bibi's first husband, Khawar Maneka, had filed the case, alleging that she violated the Islamic practice of observing the mandatory pause or 'Iddat' between two marriages.

Maneka also accused his ex-wife and Khan of being in an adulterous relationship before marriage, a crime punishable by death.

The verdict was pronounced by Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah today, a day after the hearing of the case was conducted inside the Adiala Jail premises at Rawalpindi for 14 hours on Friday. Geo News said that Qudratullah also slapped fines of Rs 5,00,000 each on the couple.