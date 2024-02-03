'McCarthy-esque': Singaporeans bemoan US Senator’s ‘ignorant’ grilling of TikTok CEO

SINGAPORE: After a US senator grilled the Singaporean CEO of TikTok about his nationality and suggested he was affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, Singaporeans are complaining about ignorant — or even racist — views of their country.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew and executives of other technology firms such as Meta, X and Snap testified Wednesday before US lawmakers on online harm to children from social media.

During the hearing, Chew was repeatedly questioned about his nationality and possible affiliations to the Chinese Communist Party by Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

TikTok, which is operated by the Chinese firm ByteDance, has over 150 million users in America. US lawmakers have regarded TikTok with considerable suspicion over whether its data can be accessed by the Chinese government and whether the app can be used to expand China’s influence. Chinese companies are required to set up Communist Party cells.

“You said today, as you often say, that you live in Singapore. Of what nation are you a citizen?” Cotton asked.

Chew affirmed that he is Singaporean — which does not allow its citizens to hold dual citizenship — but Cotton pressed on, asking if Chew was a citizen of any other nation, and if he had ever applied for Chinese citizenship. China also does not permit dual nationality, and rarely accepts applications for citizenship.

When Chew responded no to both questions, Cotton asked if he had ever been a member of the Chinese Communist Party or have had any affiliation to it.

“No Senator, again, I’m Singaporean,” Chew responded, visibly perplexed. The party requires members to be Chinese citizens.

Cotton’s line of questioning was described as “McCarthy-esque” by The Washington Post. Clips of the exchange posted on social media platforms drew tens of thousands of views.

An Instagram reel of the exchange uploaded by Singapore flagship newspaper The Straits Times drew nearly 2,000 comments, most criticizing or mocking Cotton for his line of questioning.