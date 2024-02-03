Minority Hindus feel left out of poll process in Pakistan

KARACHI: Ahead of the February 8 general elections in Pakistan, members of the minority Hindu community feel they are mostly left out of the poll process despite having a notable presence, especially in the southern Sindh province.

The census showed that Hindus account for just 2.14 per cent of the total population in Muslim-majority Pakistan and in Sindh itself their large concentration means they account for nearly nine per cent.

Under Pakistan's Constitution, 10 seats are reserved for members of minority communities in the National Assembly and 24 seats in the provinces.

Leaders and members of the Hindu community rue the fact that they are not given proper representation and many are not even registered as voters.

Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, the Patron-in-Chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council, noted that the Hindu community, especially those belonging to the lower economic sector or those living in remote villages in Sindh feel left out of the election process.

“In the national census carried out before the elections, the Hindus were not counted fully and we don't agree with the population tally finalised by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) where you have to register as a voter,” he said.

According to the law, a citizen must be registered with the state and then must register with the ECP as a voter before they can exercise their right to franchise.

However, members of the lower caste Hindus, the largest minority community living in Sindh, claim that compared to their population, few people are registered as voters due to issues in their identification documents.

“The count of the Hindu population is not correct and because many live in remote areas and are not educated their identification documents carry discrepancies which means they are not registered as voters,” said Shiva Kaachi, a local Hindu community leader from Mirpurkhas.

When the last general elections were held in 2018 approximately 105.9 million voters had exercised their right to vote and some 3.626 million voters were from minority communities.