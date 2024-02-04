Israeli PM hits back at minister's criticism of US war backing

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back on Sunday at a powerful far-right minister in his cabinet who said Washington has not fully backed Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told the Wall Street Journal that US President Joe Biden had not given Israel sufficient support.

"Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with giving humanitarian aid and fuel (to Gaza), which goes to Hamas," Ben-Gvir told the newspaper in an article published on Sunday.

"If (former US president Donald) Trump was in power, the US conduct would be completely different."