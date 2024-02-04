Sri Lanka says financial crisis 'gradually' easing

COLOMBO: Cash-strapped Sri Lanka is "gradually" emerging from its worst economic crisis after the austerity of an IMF bailout, the president said Sunday in a speech to mark independence day.

Recalling the "indignity of being labelled a financially bankrupt country", President Ranil Wickremesinghe dispensed with the customary annual address in favour of a brief statement.

The island nation defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt in 2022 after a foreign exchange wipeout left it unable to import food, fuel and other essentials.