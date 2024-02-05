Forest fires rage on in central Chile killing at least 99 people over three days

On Sunday morning, Chilean President Gabriel Boric visited the town of Quilpé, which was also heavily affected by the fires and reported that 64 people had been killed. In the afternoon, Chile's Forensic Medicine Service updated the death toll to 99 people in a message published on X, formerly Twitter.

“We regret the tragedy that is unfolding and we send our condolences to the families that have been affected," the agency said in a statement posted on its website. Boric said the death toll could rise as rescue workers search through homes that have collapsed. Some of those arriving in hospitals were also in critical condition.

Rodrigo Mundaca, the governor of the Valparaiso region, where Viña del Mar and other affected cities are located, said Sunday he believed some of the fires could have been intentionally caused, echoing a theory that had also been mentioned Saturday by Boric.

“These fires began in four points that lit up simultaneously,” Mundaca said. “As authorities we will have to work rigorously to find who is responsible.”