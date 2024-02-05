US raids in Iraq and Syria: How retaliatory airstrikes affect network of Iran-backed militias

Sara Harmouch, American University and Nakissa Jahanbani, United States Military Academy West Point

US bombers struck dozens of sites across Iraq and Syria on Feb. 2, 2024, to avenge a drone attack that killed three American service members just days earlier.

The retaliatory strikes were the first following a deadly assault on a US base in Jordan that US officials blamed on Iranian-backed militias. Sites associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were among those hit by American bombs.

The Conversation US turned to American University’s Sara Harmouch and Nakissa Jahanbani at the US Military Academy at West Point’s Combating Terrorism Center – both experts on Iran’s relationship with its network of proxies – to explain what the US strikes hoped to achieve and what could happen next.