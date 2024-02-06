How the British monarchy will adapt after King Charles' cancer diagnosis

LONDON: 17 months after becoming monarch, King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. He learned he had cancer after surgery for an enlarged prostate at the end of January.

The king returned to London on Monday from his Sandringham residence in eastern England, where he received initial treatment. He underwent a corrective procedure for his benign prostate condition during a three-night stay at the private London Clinic.

Buckingham Palace has not specified the type of cancer the 75-year-old king is suffering from but indicated that it was not prostate cancer.

The cancer was detected "early," according to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which theoretically improves the chances of recovery.

The king was informed of his diagnosis at the beginning of last week, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, but was still seen attending church at Sandringham with Queen Camilla on Sunday and waving to wellwishers.

The king took the time to inform his close family members, notably his son Harry, with whom relations have been tense for months, before making his illness public "to avoid speculation."

With Charles set to withdraw from public life to undergo treatment, what does this mean for the British monarchy?