Influencer, widow among few Pakistan women standing in elections

PESHAWAR: Almost 6,500 candidates from 150 parties will stand in Pakistan's election this week but only around five percent of them are women.

The constitution reserves seats for women in the provincial and national assemblies but parties rarely allow women to contest outside that quota.

AFP has interviewed three candidates pushing for change in their communities.

Islamic influencer

YouTuber Zeba Waqar has built up a loyal following of several hundred thousand women online, but this week will be the first time she puts her popularity to the test in an election.

The first-time national candidate from the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, is a member of Jamaat-e-Islami, a right-wing party centred around religion.

Each week women tune in to her broadcasts where she teaches them about their rights according to Islam and shares stories about Islamic history.

"My favourite are the broadcasts I do live on Facebook and YouTube. They feel like a one-on-one session. Sometimes I answer questions that people ask during the broadcasts. I do those from my study, sitting here," she told AFP from her home.

A lot of those she preaches to are middle-class, elite women who are turning to social media for educational content, including absorbing bite-size posts on Instagram.

"We had a desire that the teaching of the Koran should not remain limited... We use Insta, Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp groups very efficiently," she said.

A doctor by profession, who offers free care from home to women with low incomes, she put her large following down to being educated.

"Unfortunately, with education, a bit of arrogance also sneaks in. If you are a chartered accountant, you are not going to listen to an uneducated person’s lecture," she explained.

The grandmother, who covers her face with a veil, also runs a live-in institute where young women, including graduates from top universities, can learn the Koran.

If elected, she wants to address the economic disadvantages facing women, improve their professional training and introduce stronger laws to reduce harassment.