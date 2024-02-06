Pakistan elections: Military has long meddled in country’s politics; this year will be no different

Military dominance

The military’s organisation, structures, and practices were developed under the British (who ruled what is now Pakistan until independence in 1947). But its expansion into politics is rooted in the persistent fear of war with India, its desire to control foreign policy, and its wish to protect its budgetary allocations and fiscal interests.

In 2022, military expenditure accounted for nearly 18% of government spending in Pakistan, making the military the best-resourced institution in the country. It is also a business conglomerate and owns millions of acres of public land. And it has received considerable military assistance as a frontline ally of the US during its engagements in Afghanistan.

The military has long looked to prevent the election of anyone who might try to influence policies that diverge from its entrenched interests. In 2017, Sharif, who was then prime minister, fell out of favour with the military following disagreements about normalising relations with India. Sharif was arrested on charges of corruption and sentenced to ten years in jail less than two weeks before the 2018 general election.

Khan won that election with the backing of the military. But, despite starting his time in office by being on “one page” with the military and ceding alarming amounts of political space to them, Khan’s relationship with the military soon turned sour. Tensions exploded when Khan tried to retain Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed as the military spy chief, rejecting the nominee of army chief General Qamar Bajwa.

In April 2022, Khan was ousted from power in a vote of no confidence. He accused the US of engineering his removal and made numerous claims that challenged the military directly. He alleged that the then army chief held a grudge against him, that the military had arrested and tried to assassinate him, and that the military was “above the law.”

Khan’s accusations culminated in his arrest on corruption charges on May 9 2023. His imprisonment has resulted in an unprecedented public backlash against the military. Khan’s supporters attacked state institutions and military installations, even breaching the army’s headquarters.

Hundreds of PTI supporters were arrested and the military vowed to “punish” them, handing many over to military courts in violation of international law. Three military officials were sacked for their role in the unrest. Since then, the military has by all accounts tightened its grip over Pakistan’s politics, even publicly admitting to meddling in politics.