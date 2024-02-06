Pakistan's leaders embark on last day of campaigning before lacklustre general elections on Feb 8

LAHORE: Pakistan's politicians hit the campaign trail Tuesday for the last time ahead of a general election that observers say has left the nation of 240 million at its most discouraged in years.

With former prime minister Imran Khan in jail and his party barred from contesting as a bloc, the field is open for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to win the most seats and give a fourth term as premier to its founder, Nawaz Sharif.

Candidates loyal to Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party could still prove a decisive factor—as well as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari—but a generally lacklustre campaign season, as well as voter apathy, suggest a low turnout on Thursday.

"The political atmosphere ahead of Pakistan's first general election since 2018 is equally as glum as the economic one," the polling agency Gallup said.

"Seven in 10 Pakistanis lack confidence in the honesty of their elections. While this ties previous highs, it nevertheless represents a significant regression in recent years."

Candidates must end all canvassing on Tuesday night before polls open Thursday for more than 120 million registered voters to take part in an election rights activists have called deeply flawed.

Looming large over the vote, despite being barred from taking part, is former international cricketer Khan, who was handed three lengthy prison sentences last week for treason, graft, and a marriage that did not meet Islamic law requirements.