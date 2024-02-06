'Still in ruins': Turkey mourns first earthquake anniversary that left tens of thousands dead

ANTAKYA: Ravaged by grief, bearing torches, and holding up portraits of their lost families, thousands of earthquake survivors gathered in the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday for the first anniversary of Turkey's worst disaster of modern times.

At 4:17 am, the moment the first 7.8-magnitude earthquake set off a calamity that claimed more than 53,000 lives in Turkey and nearly 6,000 in Syria, the mourners gathered in the ruins of Antakya, an ancient city transformed into a deserted wasteland.

The night before, many of them had listened in tears to the local symphony orchestra play a memorial concert in a central square, surrounded by vast empty spaces where bustling neighbourhoods once stood.

Last year's February 6 disaster flattened swathes of cities across 11 southeastern Turkish provinces and parts of Syria, becoming the earthquake-prone region's worst catastrophe in centuries.

It displaced millions and forced hundreds of thousands to move into container camps, where they have spent the past year haunted by the past.

The trauma and bouts of rage spilled over when people briefly scuffled with the police, who tried to stop one Antakya procession with barrier fences, according to AFP reporters at the scene.