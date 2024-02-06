US Supreme Court heads into uncharted, dangerous territory as it considers Trump insurrection case

Can Colorado disqualify former US President Trump from the state’s primary ballot?

That’s the momentous question the US Supreme Court will consider in Trump v. Anderson, a case being argued before the justices on February 8, 2024.

The case involves the justices wading into the unfamiliar waters of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause. Legal experts on both sides of the political aisle filed amicus briefs to plead with the justices to either allow Trump to stay on the ballot or keep him off it.

As scholars who study how the federal judiciary is changing, we believe that Trump’s unprecedented relationship with the judiciary makes this case important in ways that go beyond the legality of his ballot removal. One dark shadow hanging over this case is that the justices’ decision could affect the court’s legitimacy, too.

Public support for the court and its overall legitimacy are already at all-time lows. Part of this results from the current polarisation of the electorate. That polarisation has led people to shift their support for the court based on their perceptions of the court’s partisan leanings. Trump’s efforts to politicise the court may also contribute to these negative feelings.

The justices have done many things to hurt the court’s legitimacy, too, from upending the legal status quo on issues such as abortion to accepting money and luxury vacations from people whose interests have appeared in cases before the court.

No matter how hard the justices work to head off negative perceptions of the court, they have been unsuccessful at restoring their institution’s legitimacy.

And now, against this backdrop of vitriol and low support, the court must answer a question that has never been asked: Does Section 3 of the 14th Amendment mean Colorado can keep Trump off the ballot?