Ex-employees accuse Elon Musk's SpaceX of sexual harassment, discrimination

SAN FRANCISCO: Former employees at Elon Musk's SpaceX have expanded their legal case against the rocket-making company that they accuse of discrimination and sexual harassment.

According to the new accusations made to a California civil rights authority, SpaceX nurtured a hostile work environment where jokes about sexual harassment were commonplace, women were paid less than men and workers who complained were dismissed.

The information first reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday was confirmed by the plaintiffs' lawyers.

In these complaints, consulted by AFP, the engineers broadly describe a sexist corporate culture, where sexual comments and other forms of harassment were tolerated or made light of.

They also found that Musk's often inappropriate online humor was being emulated internally, setting the tone at the workplace.